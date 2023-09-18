Fiji’s win over Wallabies thrills Serevi

7’s maestro Waisale Serevi says the Flying Fijians monumental Rugby World Cup win over the Wallabies has kept his hopes alive of a quarterfinal spot.

Serevi was among the hundreds of Fiji fans in attendance to watch the Simon Raiwalui coached outfit create history today in Saint Etienne.

“I think it is the best team ever to play at the World Cup because we are going up and we have beaten Australia now,” Serevi said.

“I believe that maybe we have won a game in the World Cup and going to the quarter-final, we still have two more games and the way we played today showed they can compete on this level.”

“The Australia team is a good team, but I think the boys were better today.

Serevi said he was happy with the way the team played together today.

“They played to the plan, they played to the strengths of the game they wanted to play.”

“They did everything right and they did compete at the breakdown which is not really the Fijian way of playing rugby.”

“I believe the team that we have we can go through the quarter-final and we have every opportunity to get to the semi-final.”

“If they have done this, I believe we can go.”