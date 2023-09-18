Monday, September 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s win over Wallabies thrills Serevi

Photo courtesy: @Enzo_Sportscars (Twitter)

7’s maestro Waisale Serevi says the Flying Fijians monumental Rugby World Cup win over the Wallabies has kept his hopes alive of a quarterfinal spot.

Serevi was among the hundreds of Fiji fans in attendance to watch the Simon Raiwalui coached outfit create history today in Saint Etienne.

“I think it is the best team ever to play at the World Cup because we are going up and we have beaten Australia now,” Serevi said.

“I believe that maybe we have won a game in the World Cup and going to the quarter-final, we still have two more games and the way we played today showed they can compete on this level.”

“The Australia team is a good team, but I think the boys were better today.
Serevi said he was happy with the way the team played together today.
“They played to the plan, they played to the strengths of the game they wanted to play.”

“They did everything right and they did compete at the breakdown which is not really the Fijian way of playing rugby.”

“I believe the team that we have we can go through the quarter-final and we have every opportunity to get to the semi-final.”

“If they have done this, I believe we can go.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end

With Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka currently away attending high l...
Rugby

Kuruvoli thanks coaches for believi...

Scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli has thanked the Flying Fijians coaching...
News

We want to engage deeply with India...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji wants to en...
News

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during PIF ...

Fiji and the Cook Islands are in the process of finalising a new De...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka is acting PM till month e...

News
With Prime...

Kuruvoli thanks coaches for beli...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

We want to engage deeply with In...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during P...

News
Fiji and t...

Australia have backs to the wall...

Rugby
Wallabies'...

Fijiana works on fatigue and dec...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Lockington wants better deal for...

Sports
Ba Coach C...

Police yet to receive report aga...

News
The Fiji P...

Retirement age for municipal wor...

News
Parliament...

Drua signs NZ-based Fiji U20 sta...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Labasa defends Battle of Giants ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa suc...

Man in custody over alleged Koro...

News
Police hav...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end