Winger Nadolo announces retirement

Giant winger Nemani Nadolo has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the year.

The 35-year-old announced the news on his social media accounts on Thursday.

He said that ‘never in his wildest dreams’ did he think that he would experience the journey he has.

“2023 will be the year I call time on my ‘Rugby Career’”, Nadolo wrote in a statement.

“When I signed my first professional contract in 2008, I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would go on to experience this incredible journey.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and a lot of lows during my time. I’ve travelled the world from Japan, France, UK, and New Zealand. Moving home to Australia with my young family and my aging legs I knew it was time to consider whats best for me and my future. It’s the question we all face as professional athletes, what’s next’

“As one chapter in my life comes to an end another begins.

“I wish to thank the NSW Waratahs for bringing me home, it was always my dream to retire on home soil in front of my friends and family.

“For now the season must go on, and I look forward to finishing this season with my amazing teammates. Thank you to everyone for all the support over the years, you are the reason why we do what we do, God Bless.”

He announces his retirement having played 32 times for Fiji, including 30 starts, and scoring 237 points. He also represented his country at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Nadolo initially retired from Test rugby in 2019 but returned and represented his country against Georgia 2020 and New Zealand in 2021.