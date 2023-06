Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels powerhouse Maika Sivo is the leading try scorer in the National Rugby League after Round 14.

Sivo leads the NRL in try scoring with 15 from 13 matches.

The Fijian winger has now scored 45 tries in his past 50 games.

The Eels only have won eight of their past 10 clashes against the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium.

Eels coach Brad Arthur will surpass Brian Smith’s record of 243 games at the helm of the club.

The Eels will face the Bulldogs at 8pm on Monday.