Winning start for Suva in BOG

Suva kicked started its campaign in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants with a 1-0 win over Rewa at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Replacement midfielder Ravnesh Karan Singh netted the winner for the Whites late in the match after a tirade of attacks on goal which also saw a Bruce Hughes attempt screaming off the cross-bar.

The first half did not produce much as both teams took a cautious approach and took time to settle in the match.

Rewa Captain Setareki Hughes had the best chance of the half but his attempt in the 28th minute was daringly saved by goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva.

Dave Radrigai, Captain Samuela Drudru and Azariah Soromon tested Mohammed Alam but could not convert their chances into goals.

Drudru and Rewa’s Gabriel Matanisiga copped yellow cards for foul play.

A tactical change in the second half which saw Singh replace Ni-Vanuatu Alex Saniel and Hughes take the field in place of Drudru saw the Whites change their ploy in attack and push up more numbers.

After a series of attacks and missed chances, the opportunity finally arrived for Suva in the 86th minute and Singh rifled in the goal after Rewa’s defence failed to clear the ball from a rebound.

Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva will meet Ba in their next match at 5pm tomorrow while Extra Supermarket Rewa will face defending champions Labasa at 3pm.