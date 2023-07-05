Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Woman charged with aiding and abetting rape

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a 20-year-old woman last month for aiding and abetting rape of her 10-year-old niece.

She was charged with three counts aiding and abetting rape.

The accused allegedly aided her husband who was formerly charged of raping her niece.

Meanwhile, there were 16 people charged with a total of 55 counts of sexual offences in June.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (41), attempted rape (1), assault with intent to commit rape (1), aiding and abetting rape (4) indecent assault (1) and sexual assault (7).

There were 16 victims of whom 10 victims were under the age of 18 years and there were 8 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
