Woman charged over husband’s death

A 38-year-old woman of Qauia Settlement in Lami has been charged with the alleged murder of her 37-year-old husband.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the victim died from injuries sustained following an argument on 1 April outside the couple’s home.

ACP Raikaci said the victim had allegedly tried to stop the accused who was trying to drive off in their vehicle by hanging on to the back passenger door frame.

As a result, he was dragged a few meters on the road whereby he sustained serious injuries.

The man was conveyed to the Lami Health Centre and was later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted until the 11 April, when he passed away.

The woman will front the Magistrates Court in Suva today.