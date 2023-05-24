Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Woman dies after alleged assault

A 39-year-old who was allegedly assaulted by three members of her family in Labasa last month has passed away.

The deceased was allegedly assaulted by her brother-in-law and his wife, when she tried to stop them from fighting in their home in Malau.

Ir is alleged her husband pulled her from the two and threw her in a nearby drain, where he continued to assault her.

She was rushed to Labasa Hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The matter was reported to Police last by the victim’s brother.

The case has been classified as an alleged murder.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
