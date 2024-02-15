Woman is latest road fatality

An 84-year-old woman is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police said the victim, who was residing in Delaitokatoka was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man along Kanace Road in Valelevu on Tuesday morning.

She was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, until she passed away yesterday.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death as investigations continue.

The road death toll currently stands at eight, compared to 10 for the same period last year.