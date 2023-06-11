Woman’s death classified as murder

Nabua Police have classified the case of interest where a woman was found dead in the garage of a home in Bayview Heights on Friday night, as murder.

This follows the post mortem examination which was conducted today.

The suspect remains in custody as investigation into the matter continues.

The incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house, when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate.

Whilst trying to diffuse the situation he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was made to Nabua Police whereby they attended to the report and took the 50-year-old security officer into custody.