Sunday, June 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Woman’s death classified as murder

Nabua Police have classified the case of interest where a woman was found dead in the garage of a home in Bayview Heights on Friday night, as murder.

This follows the post mortem examination which was conducted today.

The suspect remains in custody as investigation into the matter continues.

The incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house, when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate.

Whilst trying to diffuse the situation he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was made to Nabua Police whereby they attended to the report and took the 50-year-old security officer into custody.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Action plan approved for municipal ...

Cabinet has approved the action plan for Municipal Council Election...
News

National Anti-Doping Policy approve...

Cabinet has approved the National Anti-Doping Policy tabled by the ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa through to FACT semis

Rewa topped Group B of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after playing to ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Suva shifts focus to player rotatio...

Suva Coach Babs Khan says he will consider rotating players within ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Action plan approved for municip...

News
Cabinet ha...

National Anti-Doping Policy appr...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rewa through to FACT semis

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa toppe...

Suva shifts focus to player rota...

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva Coach...

We need to strengthen internatio...

News
Prime Mini...

Blues top Group A, face Labasa i...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Popular News

Have faith in us, Vulivuli urges...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Rewa through to FACT semis

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa toppe...

Rabo determined to win for mum

Fiji FACT 2023
Asivorosi ...

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug r...

News
A 25-year-...

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie `...

Entertainment
Four years...

Nasava geared up for first FACT

Fiji FACT 2023
20-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Action plan approved for municipal elections