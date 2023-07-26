Wong benched against Broncos

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong has been shifted to the Sydney Roosters reserve bench in the match against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 22 of NRL on Thursday.

Wong started from the Roosters interchange however, coach Head Coach Trent Robinson while putting the similar line-up from last week’s match has reshuffled the interchange set.

Nathan Brown reverts to the bench with Wong dropped back to the extended reserves.

The return of Victor Radley at lock, after he missed last week with hamstring tightness, is the only change to the side that got the job done against the Titans.

With Radley named to start, Brandon Smith is named to start at hooker after replacing Jake Turpin in the run-on side last week.

The Roosters will travel to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane to face the Broncos at 9.50pm.

The teams:

Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Nilly smith, Joseph Manu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Luke Keary, Sandon Smith, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victory Radley.

Reserves: Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Terrell May, Fletcher Baker, Corey Allan, Siua Wong, Drew Hutchison, Fetalaiga Pauga, Dylan Napa.

Broncos: Reece Walsh, Deine Mariner, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Brendan Piakura, Patrick Carrigan.

Reserves: Tyson Smoothy, Corey Jensen, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia, Xavier Willison, Jock Madden, Tristan Sailor, Delouise Hoeter, Jordan Pereira.