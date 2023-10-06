Wong in Tonga squad for England tour

Sydney Rooster second-row forward Siua Wong has been named in Tonga’s squad for the historic Test series against England later this month.

Tonga will become the first Pacific nation to play a full three-Test series against England and NSW Origin forward Tyson Frizell joins the forward pack already brimming with big names, including Addin Fonua-Blake, Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika, Keaon Koloamatangi, Tevita Tatola and Haumole Olakau’atu.

Jason Taumalolo is a notable absentee but Tongan coach Kristian Woolf has still been able to choose a strong squad, Melbourne Storm forward Eliesa Katoa and Fiji Bati star Wong are among the new faces.

New Zealand-born Wong, earlier in an interview with NRL said he was eager to represent his Tongan heritage after making his debut for Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in England last year.

Playmakers Tuimoala Lolohea, Will Hopoate and Isaiya Katoa are in the team, while outside backs Konrad Hurrell, Tolutau Koula, Will Penisini, Mosese Suli and Daniel Tupou will be dangerous weapons in the attack.

The Tongan team will go into camp at Redcliffe this weekend before flying out to England next week.

The series gets underway at St Helens on October 22 followed by Tests at Huddersfield on October 28 and Leeds on November 4.

Tonga: Latu Fainu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tyson Frizell, Siliva Havili, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Isaiya Katoa, Eliesa Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Tolutau Koula, Tuimoala Lolohea, Haumole Olakau’atu, Will Penisini, Hame Sele, Mosese Suli, Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa, Starford To’a, Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong.