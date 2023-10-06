Friday, October 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wong in Tonga squad for England tour

Photo Courtesy: Sydney Roosters

Sydney Rooster second-row forward Siua Wong has been named in Tonga’s squad for the historic Test series against England later this month.

Tonga will become the first Pacific nation to play a full three-Test series against England and NSW Origin forward Tyson Frizell joins the forward pack already brimming with big names, including Addin Fonua-Blake, Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika, Keaon Koloamatangi, Tevita Tatola and Haumole Olakau’atu.

Jason Taumalolo is a notable absentee but Tongan coach Kristian Woolf has still been able to choose a strong squad, Melbourne Storm forward Eliesa Katoa and Fiji Bati star Wong are among the new faces.

New Zealand-born Wong, earlier in an interview with NRL said he was eager to represent his Tongan heritage after making his debut for Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in England last year.

Playmakers Tuimoala Lolohea, Will Hopoate and Isaiya Katoa are in the team, while outside backs Konrad Hurrell, Tolutau Koula, Will Penisini, Mosese Suli and Daniel Tupou will be dangerous weapons in the attack.

The Tongan team will go into camp at Redcliffe this weekend before flying out to England next week.

The series gets underway at St Helens on October 22 followed by Tests at Huddersfield on October 28 and Leeds on November 4.

Tonga: Latu Fainu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tyson Frizell, Siliva Havili, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Isaiya Katoa, Eliesa Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Tolutau Koula, Tuimoala Lolohea, Haumole Olakau’atu, Will Penisini, Hame Sele, Mosese Suli, Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa, Starford To’a, Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Kuwai for HSBC 7s match official pa...

Former Japan women’s sevens star Ano Kuwai will make her debut in t...
Rugby

ABs advance to World Cup quarters

New Zealand registered a bonus-point victory thrashing Uruguay 73-0...
Football

Kiwis deny Kurukuru a World Cup spo...

New Zealand has broken the dominance of the Solomon Islands in Ocea...
Football

Junior Kulas’ qualification a...

Fiji Football boss Rajesh Patel says a major milestone has been ach...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kuwai for HSBC 7s match official...

Rugby
Former Jap...

ABs advance to World Cup quarter...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Kiwis deny Kurukuru a World Cup ...

Football
New Zealan...

Junior Kulas’ qualificatio...

Football
Fiji Footb...

We are committed to systematic c...

News
The Minist...

Ratu David to be laid to rest to...

News
The late R...

Popular News

Outside noise does not worry us:...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

High Court to rule on Kim next m...

News
The High C...

Suva to feature in IDC without k...

2023 IDC
Defending ...

Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7...

Rugby
Fijiana fi...

Kerevi misses out on selection

RWC 2023
Seasoned c...

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Kuwai for HSBC 7s match official panel 