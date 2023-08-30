Wednesday, August 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Woodward unmoved by England’s shock defeat

Photo Courtesy: Shropshire Council Newsroom

Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward is not surprised by England’s historical 30-22 defeat to the Flying Fijians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column that he ‘feels sorry’ for England coach Steve Borthwick for their sobering loss to a tier two team and said Borthwick is not necessarily to blame for the loss.

“Saturday’s first defeat by Fiji in front of a very poor Twickenham crowd was a hugely sobering day for English rugby,” Woodward wrote.

“It was one that has been coming for years. The current predicament has not just happened overnight and it’s been left to Steve Borthwick to pick up the pieces.”

“I feel sorry for Borthwick that he is in this position but he cannot hide away. He cannot control what has happened with England in the past. But he can control the present and the future.”

Woodward recalled their infamous 1998 tour to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa saying that this is not the first time that England have been in the doldrums.

“It is a difficult position to be in as a coach when it feels as if everything is going wrong. I’ve been there with England. The 1998 ‘Tour of Hell’ saw us hammered by each team we faced.”

“Back then, we were heavily criticised by the press and rightly so. If I was in Borthwick’s shoes now, I’d accept the media scrutiny and tell the players to do the same.”

The 67-year-old also highlighted a couple of key areas Borthwick needs to look at if they are to give themselves an opportunity to be competitive at the World Cup.

“The result has not only been poor performances and results, but England fans voting with their feet. We saw that in the Fiji game with the top tier at Twickenham unsold. I never thought I would see that.

“Against Fiji, Marcus Smith came on and added some energy to the team from the unusual position of full-back but no other player could have left Twickenham saying they had a good day at the office.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Expo harnesses Pacific core values:...

Acting Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication, F...
NRL

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested for...

Veteran Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims will make his return to the Me...
News

PM takes up challenge to support ki...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken up the challenge to suppor...
Football

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to semis

Host nation and defending champions New Zealand beat Fiji 3-1 in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Expo harnesses Pacific core valu...

News
Acting Min...

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested ...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

PM takes up challenge to support...

News
Prime Mini...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Govt is committed to democracy: ...

News
Deputy Pri...

PIF Women leaders to meet in Suv...

News
The inaugu...

Popular News

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

29 officers undergo motorcycle t...

News
Twenty-Nin...

Methodist Church elects new GS

News
Reverend D...

Fiji finishes third at Nations C...

Football
The Jerry ...

Five Fijians named for France cl...

Rugby
Five playe...

PIF Women leaders to meet in Suv...

News
The inaugu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Expo harnesses Pacific core values: Vosarogo