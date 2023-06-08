Work collectively, Vasu urges stakeholders

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu is encouraging all sugar industry stakeholders to work collectively.

Speaking during the cane farmers and landowners’ consultations at the Seaqaqa Police Bure yesterday, Vasu said dialogue between Government and stakeholders in finding solutions is the way forward for the sugar industry.

Farmers raised concerns on the high cost of premium upon lease renewals, and that the leases were being offered on a 30 year basis which was not viable for them.

Director to the iTaukei Land Trust Board(TLTB) board of trustees, Solomone Nata clarified that farmers could give up portions of their land to decrease the premium costs, additionally there were provisions for 50 year leases, where they would have to pay a higher premium.

Farmers were also informed that if the premium exceeded $20,000, then a payment arrangement could be made with the TLTB.

Vasu highlighted that while some queries and concerns were able to be addressed on site, they would be need to have a discussion with the TLTB management and board on how to provide a solution for the other pressing challenges faced by farmers and landowners.

“The sugar industry is very important to the Government, and your contribution towards the industry is vital, and I will try my utmost best to visit at least every six months to discuss your issues and see how we can solve them,” Vasu said.

He conducted a similar consultation at Waiqele Primary School for farmers in the Waiqele sector.