Thursday, June 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Work collectively, Vasu urges stakeholders

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu is encouraging all sugar industry stakeholders to work collectively.

Speaking during the cane farmers and landowners’ consultations at the Seaqaqa Police Bure yesterday, Vasu said dialogue between Government and stakeholders in finding solutions is the way forward for the sugar industry.

Farmers raised concerns on the high cost of premium upon lease renewals, and that the leases were being offered on a 30 year basis which was not viable for them.

Director to the iTaukei Land Trust Board(TLTB) board of trustees, Solomone Nata clarified that farmers could give up portions of their land to decrease the premium costs, additionally there were provisions for 50 year leases, where they would have to pay a higher premium.

Farmers were also informed that if the premium exceeded $20,000, then a payment arrangement could be made with the TLTB.

Vasu highlighted that while some queries and concerns were able to be addressed on site, they would be need to have a discussion with the TLTB management and board on how to provide a solution for the other pressing challenges faced by farmers and landowners.

“The sugar industry is very important to the Government, and your contribution towards the industry is vital, and I will try my utmost best to visit at least every six months to discuss your issues and see how we can solve them,” Vasu said.

He conducted a similar consultation at Waiqele Primary School for farmers in the Waiqele sector.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Women participation on boards worse...

A Report on Women in Fiji Boards by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movemen...
News

Still much more to achieve, says Ra...

Pacific solidarity has progressed over the past five months but, th...
News

Fiji, NZ to explore cultural partne...

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu will be visiting New Ze...
Rugby

Murray to make Drua debut against S...

Fiji Under 20 Captain Motikiai Murray will make his Swire Shipping ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Women participation on boards wo...

News
A Report o...

Still much more to achieve, says...

News
Pacific so...

Fiji, NZ to explore cultural par...

News
Minister f...

Murray to make Drua debut agains...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

16-year-olds to debut in Fiji FA...

Football
Three 16-y...

U20 reps to spearhead Ba’s attac...

Football
Fiji U20 r...

Popular News

Drua to face Crusaders under chi...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Tupac Gets Star on Walk of Fame

Entertainment
Late rap i...

Police investigates fires at Dig...

News
A team hea...

Katonitabua appointed non-reside...

News
Fiji’s Non...

Fiji, Korea sign MOU on code-sha...

News
Deputy Pri...

Option for by-election last reso...

News
In the wor...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Women participation on boards worsens: Report