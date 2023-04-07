Friday, April 7, 2023
Work commences to revive Media Council

Representatives of the Fijian Media have commenced work to revive the Fiji Media Council that was last operational prior to the promulgation of the 2010 MIDA (Media Industry Development Authority) Decree.

The Council is a body made up of national media, Government and community reps to handle complaints and media standards and is guided by the Industry Code of Ethics that sets out the guidelines and standards that every publisher and broadcaster has agreed to abide by.

The objectives of the Council is to promote high journalistic standards, to safeguard the media’s independence, uphold freedom of speech and expression and the public’s right to be informed accurately and fairly.

It also promotes an independent and effective Complaints Committee and a Code of Ethics and Practice for journalists and media organisations.

Media leaders are also committed to rebuilding a Council that is relevant, responsible and proactive to public concerns and complaints.

Details of the complaints process and procedures and the makeup of the Council will be announced in the coming days.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
