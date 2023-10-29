Work in the best interest of your people: Qereqeretabua

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has called on Pacific Island Countries to work together in a bid to transform our region for all including women and children.

Qereqeretabua said that our voices must be at the center of climate discussions and decision-making processes.

Speaking at the Closing of the 53rd Meeting of the Committee of Representatives of Governments and Administrations and the 13th Conference of the Pacific Community, Qereqeretabua said that stronger regional cooperation would advance the Pacific’s prosperity that promotes women’s empowerment and leadership at all levels of development.

Qereqeretabua also called for action oriented initiatives to empower women into leadership roles.

“In drawing from our Pacific blueprint, the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, our leaders have committed to gender equality and equity… a renewed commitment in the region through the Revitalised Pacific Leaders Gender Equality Declaration (PLGED) that will be tabled to leaders in Cook Islands next month.”

The deputy Speaker said that the onus is on Pacific leaders to play a part that will help realize the goals that we have set for ourselves on gender in our regional plans, including through the Implementation Plan for the 2050 Strategy and the SPC Strategic Plan.

She added that if we do not take ownership of this, then the stark reality of many women in the region will remain the same.

The Assistant Minister also commended the work of SPC in adopting a regional roadmap for Pacific gender statistics with the aim of making the lived realities of pacific women and girls visible through relevant and current data for better informed policymaking.

She called on regional partners to support for a more collective and coordinated approach, promoting inclusivity, sustainable and resilient Pacific that prioritizes the welfare of women, children and youths.

However, the meeting ended last Friday.