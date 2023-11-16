Authorities work on new e-Ticketing system

The Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications together with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, the Fiji Bus Operators Association, Land Transport Authority and other relevant stakeholders are working on the implementation of a new bus electronic ticketing system.

This system intends to replace the current electronic ticketing system (‘e-Ticketing System’).

To this extent, a Tender with an accompanying Terms of Reference has been advertised on 11 November 2023 and will close at 3.00pm on 1 December 2023.

The current e-Ticketing system was launched in October 2017 and has over 1.9 million registered cards and 2.5 million disposable cards issued since its launch.

The system has been credited with improving the efficiency and transparency of the bus industry and has made it easier for passengers to pay their fares.

The e-Ticketing system is currently used by all 57 bus companies in Fiji – supporting both long-haul and short-haul bus services and is managed by Vodafone Fiji Limited.

With the current e-Ticketing system approaching the end of its operational life, the Technical Working Group comprising of representatives from the two Ministries and stakeholders have meticulously assessed the challenges of the current e-Ticketing System and have actively sought ways to overcome these challenges and enhance the system, aiming to improve public services.

This joint effort reflects a proactive commitment to ensure the continued effectiveness of the electronic ticketing infrastructure, aligning it with evolving technological standards and the evolving needs of public services.

All pertinent details have been carefully gathered, documented, and incorporated into the advertised Tender document which was officially published.

The Tender is to invite qualified and experienced firms, agencies, system integrators, and solution providers to express their interest in participating in the procurement and implementation of a cutting-edge Electronic Ticketing System.

“This new system will not only modernise the existing public transportation fare collection processes but will also pave the way for its expansion to other modes of public service transportation alongside the maritime sector, and I welcome this unreservedly,” said Minister Responsible Manoa Kamikamica.