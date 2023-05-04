Working relation with China: Turaga

Fiji and China have vowed to strengthen diplomatic relations, economic cooperation and friendship.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga received a courtesy call from the Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Zhou Jian – where Ambassador Jian had reaffirmed China’s commitment in assisting Fiji.

Ambassador Jian indicated assistance would come in the areas of agriculture, climate change response, education, exportation of Fiji’s products, trade, and infrastructure and development.

The Attorney-General told the Ambassador Jian of his plans that is intended for the Fiji Corrections Service, as Minister for Justice.

Turaga said this included infrastructural development of corrections officers’ housing, officer’s welfare and improving the resources provided by the FCS to the inmates under the organisation’s care.

Ambassador Jian assured the Attorney-General of China’s interest of collaboration in this area of interest.