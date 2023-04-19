Wednesday, April 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

World Bank report must be rejected: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says the World Bank’s recommendations to fix the Government’s balance sheet if accepted, would bring untold hardship and suffering to at least 70 per cent Fijians.

Chaudhry in a statement said this will add thousands more to the poverty queue, fuel excessive inflation impacting negatively on the people and on businesses, lead to social disorder, chaos and instability.

He said the Bank’s report released yesterday on Fiji’s economic status must be rejected and a more acceptable and realistic solution explored.

“The impact of the Report’s recommendations on the nation as a whole will be disastrous to say the least. It will further accelerate the exodus of skilled workers and professionals to foreign countries.”

“The removal of subsidies will lead to the demise of the sugar industry with grave consequences for landowners, cane growers and the rural economy as a whole.”

“Increasing the VAT rate to 15 per cent and reinstating it on basic food items while reducing the tax threshold from $30,000 to $16,000 will hit our low and middle income families the hardest.”

“Women and children will bear the brunt of this inhumane recommendation.”

“Introduction of new taxes on our manufacturing industry would certainly discourage import substitution and fuel imports causing loss of existing jobs and adding to our balance of payments problems.”

“It is in this context that Labour is shocked that Finance Minister Biman Prasad has welcomed the Report. Judging from the timing of its release, we fear that its recommendations may be referred to the National Economic Summit for endorsement,” Chaudhry added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

BTS star J-Hope joins South Korean ...

J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boo...
Football

Ali eyes spot in team to Pacific Ga...

Former Fiji U23 central defender Zainal Ali is aiming to seal a spo...
Rugby

Warriors focus on fitness ahead of ...

Fijian Warriors Captain Enele Malele says reaching ultimate fitness...
Football

Former national defender Lal dies

Former national and Tailevu Naitasiri defender Govind Lal passed aw...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

BTS star J-Hope joins South Kore...

Entertainment
J-Hope, a ...

Ali eyes spot in team to Pacific...

Football
Former Fij...

Warriors focus on fitness ahead ...

Rugby
Fijian War...

Former national defender Lal die...

Football
Former nat...

FBOA calls on authorities to mon...

News
The Fiji B...

Qereqeretabua attends CPA meetin...

News
Deputy Spe...

Popular News

Lack of communication resulted i...

Football
Fiji Futsa...

Little prep time worries Byrne

Rugby
Lack of tr...

Hayne back in jail, bail revoked...

NRL
Former Fij...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

France’s regional anchorage is a...

Business
French Amb...

UN and Fiji renew commitment to ...

News
The United...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

BTS star J-Hope joins South Korean Army