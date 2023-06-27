Tuesday, June 27, 2023
World Rugby has lost faith in FRU: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Board Trustees chaie Peter Mazey says World Rugby has lost trust in the Fiji Rugby Union.

Mazey made this comment in a press conference at the Fiji Rugby House in Suva saying that Mike McLaughlin, who is a World Rugby consultant is in Fiji assisting the rugby body.

“One thing that World Rugby brought up to us is that they have a mistrust of Fiji Rugby and yet they are one of our biggest funders. We rely on World Rugby to play in the international events.

“World Rugby has lost faith in Fiji Rugby Union, especially over the funding. They love our players but the operations have lost their total faith.”

“We have got a consultant from World Rugby coming into the country to work with us and we are having meetings every week.”

“Mike McLaughlin is assisting us in employing our new general manager in the HPU unit because Simon Raiwalui has moved to the coaching unit. We will appoint a manager in women’s rugby and it’s time to do so.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
