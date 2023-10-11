WR confirms Fiji vs England match officials

World Rugby has announced the match officials for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

French referee Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the third quarterfinal between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille on Monday.

This will be the first time for Raynal to officiate at a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Jaco Peyper of South Africa will referee the first quarter-final between Wales and Argentina at Stade de Marseille in Marseille on Saturday.

Wayne Barnes from England will then referee Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday also.

Experienced New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe will referee France vs South Africa at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Sunday.

The appointments were made on merit after a review of the 40 pool phase matches and the four referees have 263 test appearances between them in the middle.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said is full of admiration for how the match officials have performed at this Rugby World Cup and the example that they set as ambassadors and guardians of the sport’s values.

“They have played their full part in what will be remembered as a compelling pool phase. I would like to congratulate Jaco, Wayne, Mathieu and Ben, the assistant referees and TMOs, and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup the match officials have worked hard to achieve consistency of performance and clarity of decision-making that enables the players to do what they do best.”