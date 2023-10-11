Wednesday, October 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

WR confirms Fiji vs England match officials

Photo Courtesy: Wales Online

World Rugby has announced the match officials for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

French referee Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the third quarterfinal between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille on Monday.

This will be the first time for Raynal to officiate at a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Jaco Peyper of South Africa will referee the first quarter-final between Wales and Argentina at Stade de Marseille in Marseille on Saturday.

Wayne Barnes from England will then referee Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday also.

Experienced New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe will referee France vs South Africa at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Sunday.

The appointments were made on merit after a review of the 40 pool phase matches and the four referees have 263 test appearances between them in the middle.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said is full of admiration for how the match officials have performed at this Rugby World Cup and the example that they set as ambassadors and guardians of the sport’s values.

“They have played their full part in what will be remembered as a compelling pool phase. I would like to congratulate Jaco, Wayne, Mathieu and Ben, the assistant referees and TMOs, and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup  the match officials have worked hard to achieve consistency of performance and clarity of decision-making that enables the players to do what they do best.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji averages the most carries per ...

Latest statistics by World Rugby reveals that the Flying Fijians av...
Rugby

England first least favourites: Vun...

Veteran England number eight Billy Vunipola says they will be the f...
Football

Lautoka had the hunger to win: Khan...

Labasa Coach Intiaz Khan says Lautoka showed the hunger and urge to...
News

Fijian troops are safe, RFMF Comman...

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander, Major-Genera...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji averages the most carries p...

Rugby
Latest sta...

England first least favourites: ...

Rugby
Veteran En...

Lautoka had the hunger to win: K...

Football
Labasa Coa...

Fijian troops are safe, RFMF Com...

News
The Republ...

4 arrested for robbing cabbies i...

News
Four peopl...

Fijians stranded in Israel head ...

News
More than ...

Popular News

Medicinal cannabis lucrative mar...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Sukabula dedicates goal to Nakal...

2023 IDC
Ba's scori...

Tonga ends WCup campaign with a ...

Rugby
Tonga ende...

A lot of potential in Oceania: K...

Football
Fijian foo...

Cabinet approves 2024 public hol...

News
Cabinet ha...

England first least favourites: ...

Rugby
Veteran En...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji averages the most carries per game