WR sets FRU roadmap, works with Govt and FASANOC

World Rugby has set out a collaborative roadmap to ensure a return to stability following the governance challenges currently faced by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Together with the FRU, the Government of the Republic of Fiji and Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC), the roadmap will ensure short-term stability, the continuity of current programmes and protect future preparations for major events while also seeing to that wider governance topics are addressed on a long-term basis.

The roadmap endorsed by the World Rugby Council and Executive Board, outlines three pillars to restore stability and ringfence the FRU’s participation in rugby’s international competitions.

The three pillars are High Performance and Development, governance and day-to-day administration.

Each pillar has been assigned clear leadership, roles and responsibilities and the overall oversight of the roadmap’s implementation have been granted to Dr Robin Mitchell (President, Oceania National Olympic Committees) and Cathy Wong (Vice-President, Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee and World Rugby Council representative).

The FRU however will lose its vote at the World Rugby Council but remain a member.

The FRU will also continue its participation in World Rugby tournaments while protecting high performance programmes for Fiji men’s and women’s 15s and sevens programmes this includes the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in France and qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A review of the position will be conducted in January 2024.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
