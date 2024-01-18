Year 12 records 74% pass rate for 2023

The Ministry of Education has recorded a 74 per cent pass rate for the Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination, compared to 66 per cent in 2022.

In a statement, the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro congratulated the 13,363 students that sat for the external exams.

Radrodro said these results are provisional for 30 days, giving an opportunity to students to have a marks recount or remark their work at a rate of $5 or $25 respectively.

The Ministry said that exam results can be assessed through www.examresults.gov.fj with respective student’s unique examination identification number and personal credentials.

Students can also visit their respective schools or the District Education Office, if they are finding it hard to access their results online.