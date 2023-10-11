Young Ba brigade holds Lautoka

A young Ba brigade fought tooth and nail to hold a highly-fancied Lautoka outfit to a 1-1 draw in their second Group A match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Both teams entered the pitch with a win in the bag and searched for the opener straight from the kick-off.

Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu were tightly marked by Rahul Naresh and Suliano Tawanakoro and given very little chance to create scoring opportunities while Ba’s midfield which was marshalled well by Nabil Begg who worked overtime to set up strikers Etonia Dogalau and Darold Kakasi.

Ba lost goalkeeper Tevita Koroi to an injury towards the end of the half and he was replaced by Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Lautoka opened the account in the first minute of the second spell through midfielder Aporosa Yada whose attempt gave Naucukidi no chance at all.

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan’s ploy to make some tactical changes and use bench players like Mohammed Raheem and Gulam Razool in their attacking department worked well as they combined to set up Dogalau to grab the equaliser in the 66th minute.

The lanky marksman raced into the box and beautifully chipped the ball into the roof of the net, leaving goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini totally stunned.

Lautoka pulled out Waqa and sent in Nigerian Usman Omede to keep the pressure in the last ten minutes of the match but Ba’s more organised and energetic defence held firm and ensured they end the encounter with a point.

Both teams have 4 points each after two matches and play their last Group A match tomorrow where Tigers Restaurant Lautoka will play Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while RC Manubhai Ba will come up against Labasa at 7pm.

The teams:

Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (Navneel Nand), Sitiveni Cavuilagi (Antonio Tuivuna), Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese (C), Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa (Usman Omede), Sterling Vasconcellos, Sakaraia Naisua.

Ba– Tevita Koroi (Atunaisa Naucukidi), Praneel Naidu (C), Rahul Naresh, Darold Kakasi (Ratu Apenisa Anare), Sailasa Ratu (Mohammed Raheem), Raj Pillay (Gulam Razool), Nabil Begg, Peceli Sukabula, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Samuela Navoce.