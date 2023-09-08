Young guns raring to go against Suva: Halstead

In-form Nadi goalkeeper Ratu Halstead says their young brigade is raring to go against a star-studded Suva outfit and create an upset in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

After a disappointing performance at the Battle of the Giants Tournament last month, the Jetsetters made an impressive return to the League, holding champions Rewa to a goalless draw in the previous round as head coach Kamal Swamy fielded in a young outfit.

Halstead said the team is assembled with a group of energetic young reps who could turn Nadi’s fate around and backed his team to play a brand of football that would get them a much-needed win against Suva.

“It’s years since Nadi had a young team like this, and it shows a changing of the guard.”

“This is a new team with a lot of energy and hunger within players that want to take Nadi football forward. We want to play a game that enthuses fans and families to keep their trust in us despite the result of the BOG. “

“We want to be a team that everyone admires and this group of young men has got the opportunity again on Sunday to do that by displaying a next-level performance from how we performed last week.”

Halstead said the selection of youth players in place of a few senior players in the team was crucial to give them exposure and experience to battle strong teams in the remaining rounds.

“For such a young team, the way we’ve conducted ourselves during the training has been absolutely first-class as we build up to play Suva.”

“We have to understand that these boys need to receive game time then only they will be able to showcase their talent and football. A lot of them would be relying on me at the back but I just keep telling them to communicate and don’t make decisions in a rush when we play Suva.”

“All we are trying to do is to develop this player and at the same time improve our ranking in the league as we shift our focus towards IDC. What happened in BOG is a lesson for everyone and we have capable players who can help Nadi succeed.”

Nadi is currently fifth with 23 points after seven wins, two draws and six losses and will meet Suva at 1pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.