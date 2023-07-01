Saturday, July 1, 2023
Young Kulas book spot in semifinal

The Digicel Young Kulas have booked their spot in the semifinals of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship after overcoming a 10-woman New Caledonia side 1-0 in the second quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tonight.

Striker Ema Mereia netted the winner for the hosts in the 85th minute after finishing off a Seruwaia Laulaba curling cross.

The highly tensed match got off to a good start and the New Caledonians threatened in the opening minutes with a free-kick which swirled over the goalkeeper but an alert Sereana Naweni managed to clear the ball off the line.

A foul inside the Fijian box saw the match referee award a penalty to the French Polynesians in the 28th minute but Laetitia Leme’s low attempt was saved by a diving Mereseini Waqali.

Both teams enjoyed their fair share of possession but New Caledonia was reduced to ten players just before halftime after Drounuhe Sakilia was sent off after copping two yellow cards in a space of three minutes.

With a player short, New Caledonia struggled to connect passes and launch attacks in the second half while the Angeline Chua coached Fijians dominated play and launch wave of attacks.

After tons of misses, the opportunity arrived towards the end of the encounter and Mereia made no mistake to drive home the advantage and send the Fijian crowd into frenzy.

Meanwhile, outstanding Fijian midfielder Preeya Singh walked away with the Player of the Match award.

The teams:

Fiji– Mereseini Waqali, Sereana Naweni, Asi Bakaniceva (C), Pijila Kilaiwaca, Rosi Marama, Ema Mereia, Narieta Leba, Evivi Bua, Kasanita Tabua, Preeya Singh, Angeline Rekha.

New Caledonia– Marie-Pierre Atrewe, Ronaldine Hnaune, Christine Alikie, Kamen Simane, Drounuhe Sakilia, Waohma Ujicas (C), Louise Luepak, Julia Honakoko, Laetitia Leme, Ashley Geihaze.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
