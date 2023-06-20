Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Young Kulas named for OFC tourney

The Digicel Young Kulas 26-member squad was announced today ahead of the Oceania Football Confederation’s Under-19 Women’s Championship which begins this week in Suva and Lautoka.

The best and brightest of young women’s football have been selected from the extended squad after an intensive five weeks preparation period.

Head Coach Angeline Chua said the best young ladies and future football stars are ready to put their best foot forward.

“All the preparation and training has been done and we are ready for the tournament ahead,” Chua said.

Chua said being a new ground for most of her girls to face international opposition, she is positive ahead of the tournament and has stressed to her lionesses to just enjoy the moment.

“I want them to do their best in every game, and just have fun every time they step out on the pitch.”

Adi Litia Bakaniceva has been selected as captain for the side and will be helped by her deputies Angeline Rekha and Mereseini Waqali.

The Young Kulas take on New Zealand in their first game on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.

Young Kulas squad: Mereseini Waqali, Sereana Naweni, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Asela Cokanasiga, Pijila Kilawaca, Rosi Marama, Luse Ratulele, Ema Mereia, Seini Vulagi, Seruwaia Laulaba, Irinieta Wati, Narieta Leba, Timaima Ana, Rebecca McGoon, Adi Raijeli Mateni, Evivi Buka, Kasanita Tabua, Preeya Singh, Angeline Rekha, Rosalain Sarahphina, Risha Naresh, Auhtum Underwood, Laisani O’Connor, Sonia Alfred, Nisita Bhan, Talica Tagi.

Noa Biudole
Journalist
