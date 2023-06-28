Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Young Kulas out to secure quarterfinal berth

The Digicel Young Kulas will be after a win against Papua New Guinea to cement their spot in the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Women’s Championship quarterfinals.

Although a draw will be enough to see the hosts through to the next stage, Head Coach Angeline Chua said a win is the target.

“We want to put on a better performance than we did against New Zealand, and a win at home will be good for the girls,” Chua said.

“We will be on guard as well against Papua New Guinea as they will also want a win.”

Chua added she is looking to make some minor changes due to injuries.

The Young Kulas host PNG at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
