Young Kulas out to secure quarterfinal berth

The Digicel Young Kulas will be after a win against Papua New Guinea to cement their spot in the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Women’s Championship quarterfinals.

Although a draw will be enough to see the hosts through to the next stage, Head Coach Angeline Chua said a win is the target.

“We want to put on a better performance than we did against New Zealand, and a win at home will be good for the girls,” Chua said.

“We will be on guard as well against Papua New Guinea as they will also want a win.”

Chua added she is looking to make some minor changes due to injuries.

The Young Kulas host PNG at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm today.