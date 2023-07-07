Friday, July 7, 2023
Young Kulas target U20 World Cup

Digicel Young Kulas have set their sights on qualifying for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup next year after booking a spot in the final of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship.

The Fijians edged Samoa 3-1 in the semifinal on Wednesday and head coach Angeline Chua said their aim is to beat arch-rivals New Zealand, which the team knows won’t be a walk in the park.

“We are all feeling happy after the win over Samoa and I am really proud of the girls.”

“We have managed to achieve all the plans we had set up so far coming out as underdogs from the group stage and then meeting strong opponents in the quarterfinal and today winning the semifinal.”

“We have a vision and the prize is the Under 20 World Cup. We are just going to set our target high.”

“I tell the girls that we have to be the biggest fan of our own team. People will try to break us but we have to stick together and avoid any influence.”

“We planned ahead and kept our yellow-carded players on the bench so that we are prepared for the final and have planned ahead.”

Fiji will face New Zealand in the final at 7pm on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
