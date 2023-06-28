Wednesday, June 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young Kulas through to quarterfinal

The Digicel Young Kulas defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in their second Group B match of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship in Suva today to book their place in the quarterfinals.

The Angeline Chua coached side after losing their opener 3-0 to eventual group winners New Zealand, needed a positive outcome in this fixture to progress.

Despite a strong challenge from the visitors, a goal on either side of the half from Fiji saw them too strong.

The Young Kulas had all the momentum and kept play inside Papua New Guinea territory for majority of the first half.

Chua’s intent on the girls was clear with the Fiji front keeping opposition goalkeeper Glorias Miag busy throughout.

Fiji’s strike force of Ema Mereia, Kasanita Tabua and Narieta Leba assaulted the PNG goal on numerous occasions but without luck.

Tabua managed to put the Young Kulas ahead in the 40th minute with a solid breakaway goal.

US based Preeya Singh and Adi Litia Bakaniceva proved strong for the hosts in the midfield providing ample ball up front time and time again.

The Young Kulas headed to the break with a 1-0 lead.

PNG picked up their game in the second half this time forcing Fiji to defend.

The Pacific Islanders ventured into the Fiji box at the onset but quick work by the defensive line and the skipper at goalie Mereseini Waqali defused all attempts.

Leba almost doubled Fiji’s margin 15 minutes in but was unlucky to be judged offside.

She was shown a yellow card soon after for a stern tackle.

Super substitute Evivi Buka seal the win for Fiji deep in injury time to book a spot in the last eight.

The teams:

Fiji- Mereseini Waqali (C), Sereana Naweni, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Asela Cokanasiga, Pijila Kilaiwaca, Ema Mereia, Seruwaia Laulaba, Narieta Leba, Kasanita Tabua, Preeya Singh, Angeline Rekha.

Substitutions- Auhtum Underwood, Rosi Marama, Irinieta Wati, Timaima Ana, Rebecca McGoon, Adi Mateni, Evivi Buka, Rosalain Sarahphina, Risha Naresh, Laisani O’Connor, Sonia Alfred, Talica Tagi.

Papua New Guinea- Glories Miag, Raynata Samuel, Kellyn Robin, Mayah Samai, Mareerose Wadunah, Aileen David, Malinu Raminai, Christie Maneu, Sagude Zale (C), Nenny Elipas, Zakainah Kiasasa.

Substitutions- Philomena Rugum, Elaina Tolpare, Erradale Yangsai, Keren Kalapai, Cynthia Lemongao, Henao Tana.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from Sa...

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Sa...
Rugby

Rawaqa makes one change for England...

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has made one change to his...
Netball

Fiji Pearls to enter WCup as underd...

The Fiji Pearls will go in as underdogs to next month’s Netball Wor...
Business

Singh takes up GM role with FCCC

Accomplished General Manager, Pranil Singh has joined the Fijian Co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from...

News
Fuel and L...

Rawaqa makes one change for Engl...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Fiji Pearls to enter WCup as und...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Singh takes up GM role with FCCC...

Business
Accomplish...

Vakatale was a pace setter, says...

News
Former Pri...

World Bank project to benefit 60...

News
A new Worl...

Popular News

Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister

News
Deputy Pri...

Instrumental Montoya dots in War...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Cawanibuka, Rinakama to assist F...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

RKS rebuild is priority in budge...

News
Good news ...

Young people don’t want un...

News
Opposition...

4 serious accidents in last 24 h...

News
Four serio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fuel Price
News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from Saturday