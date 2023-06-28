Young Kulas through to quarterfinal

The Digicel Young Kulas defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in their second Group B match of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship in Suva today to book their place in the quarterfinals.

The Angeline Chua coached side after losing their opener 3-0 to eventual group winners New Zealand, needed a positive outcome in this fixture to progress.

Despite a strong challenge from the visitors, a goal on either side of the half from Fiji saw them too strong.

The Young Kulas had all the momentum and kept play inside Papua New Guinea territory for majority of the first half.

Chua’s intent on the girls was clear with the Fiji front keeping opposition goalkeeper Glorias Miag busy throughout.

Fiji’s strike force of Ema Mereia, Kasanita Tabua and Narieta Leba assaulted the PNG goal on numerous occasions but without luck.

Tabua managed to put the Young Kulas ahead in the 40th minute with a solid breakaway goal.

US based Preeya Singh and Adi Litia Bakaniceva proved strong for the hosts in the midfield providing ample ball up front time and time again.

The Young Kulas headed to the break with a 1-0 lead.

PNG picked up their game in the second half this time forcing Fiji to defend.

The Pacific Islanders ventured into the Fiji box at the onset but quick work by the defensive line and the skipper at goalie Mereseini Waqali defused all attempts.

Leba almost doubled Fiji’s margin 15 minutes in but was unlucky to be judged offside.

She was shown a yellow card soon after for a stern tackle.

Super substitute Evivi Buka seal the win for Fiji deep in injury time to book a spot in the last eight.

The teams:

Fiji- Mereseini Waqali (C), Sereana Naweni, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Asela Cokanasiga, Pijila Kilaiwaca, Ema Mereia, Seruwaia Laulaba, Narieta Leba, Kasanita Tabua, Preeya Singh, Angeline Rekha.

Substitutions- Auhtum Underwood, Rosi Marama, Irinieta Wati, Timaima Ana, Rebecca McGoon, Adi Mateni, Evivi Buka, Rosalain Sarahphina, Risha Naresh, Laisani O’Connor, Sonia Alfred, Talica Tagi.

Papua New Guinea- Glories Miag, Raynata Samuel, Kellyn Robin, Mayah Samai, Mareerose Wadunah, Aileen David, Malinu Raminai, Christie Maneu, Sagude Zale (C), Nenny Elipas, Zakainah Kiasasa.

Substitutions- Philomena Rugum, Elaina Tolpare, Erradale Yangsai, Keren Kalapai, Cynthia Lemongao, Henao Tana.