Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young scores a brace as Reds book final spot

Former Saint Joseph’s Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young scored a brace of tries as the Queensland Reds registered a 22-20 win over the Brumbies in the second semifinal of Super W on Sunday.

The Brumbies made a quick start in the match with Wallaroo Tania Naden bagging a brace of tries but Faitala Moleka converted once.

Reds worked their way back into the contest and a great Annabelle Codey break set up Renae Nona for the instant response but conversion failed.

Brumbies led 12-5 at the break.

It was Young that took it upon herself to change the game in the second half in favor of the Reds as she sprinted past the Brumbies’ defence to level it up.

She then backed up a break from Dianne Hiini getting her second for the day to give them the lead with just over 30 minutes to go.

Wallaroo Grace Kemp levelled it up with a great run towards the end, setting up the grandstand finish.

Reds fly-half Dallinger eventually took advantage of their field possession, slotting the goal with first choice kicker Cecilia Smith succumbing to a head knock.

Her counterpart Moleka showed composure beyond her years as the 18-year-old tied it up with four minutes to go.

In the end, the Kiwi-born Dallinger had the chance to win from 30 metres out after a late hit on Nona.

Reds will face the defending champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in the grand final in Townsville on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Back to the drawing board for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says the side w...
News

Consultation on new change review b...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Government is adamant on re...
News

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicated, ...

Government is concerned with the number of i-Taukei people out on t...
News

Tikoduadua angered by video of alle...

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says he is angered and sh...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Back to the drawing board for Dr...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Consultation on new change revie...

News
Attorney-G...

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicate...

News
Government...

Tikoduadua angered by video of a...

News
Minister f...

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

People will be made to suffer mo...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Review of the Fijian-Made Brand ...

Business
Cabinet to...

Mataele among top R9 performers

Sports
Flying Fij...

4 new FSC board directors appoin...

News
The Minist...

Nalewabau bags ACS long jump gol...

Coca-Cola Games
Yvonne Nal...

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showd...

Football
Leaders Re...

Rihanna is Smurfette in ‘The Smu...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Back to the drawing board for Drua