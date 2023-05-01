Young scores a brace as Reds book final spot

Former Saint Joseph’s Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young scored a brace of tries as the Queensland Reds registered a 22-20 win over the Brumbies in the second semifinal of Super W on Sunday.

The Brumbies made a quick start in the match with Wallaroo Tania Naden bagging a brace of tries but Faitala Moleka converted once.

Reds worked their way back into the contest and a great Annabelle Codey break set up Renae Nona for the instant response but conversion failed.

Brumbies led 12-5 at the break.

It was Young that took it upon herself to change the game in the second half in favor of the Reds as she sprinted past the Brumbies’ defence to level it up.

She then backed up a break from Dianne Hiini getting her second for the day to give them the lead with just over 30 minutes to go.

Wallaroo Grace Kemp levelled it up with a great run towards the end, setting up the grandstand finish.

Reds fly-half Dallinger eventually took advantage of their field possession, slotting the goal with first choice kicker Cecilia Smith succumbing to a head knock.

Her counterpart Moleka showed composure beyond her years as the 18-year-old tied it up with four minutes to go.

In the end, the Kiwi-born Dallinger had the chance to win from 30 metres out after a late hit on Nona.

Reds will face the defending champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in the grand final in Townsville on Sunday.