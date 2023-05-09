Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Young Singh follows in the footsteps of Krishna

Roman Singh, the son of former Rewa and Ba midfielder Shelvin Singh is looking to follow in the footsteps of Bula Boys Captain and his uncle Roy Krishna.

The 8-year-old, who is part of the McDonald’s Talent Identification League told FijiLive that he is big fan of Krishna and loves the way he plays.

“I love the way Roy plays football and he is my favorite player.”

 “My dad also encourages me to play football. He teaches me a lot of football skills like dribbling, sneaking the ball away from another player and shooting goals.”

“In the school holidays, I will spend a lot of time with Roy trying to learn more football skills from him.”

“I started to watch his games when I was five years old and my dream is to become a top player like him.”

The Samabula Primary School student is part of the Under 9 League which will run for 20 weeks in the Central Division.

Romeka Romena
