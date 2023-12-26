Young Waqa aims to restore family legacy

Fijian Drua’s new acquisition, Waqa Nalaga is more than eager to restore his family legacy in rugby by putting his best show in Super Rugby Pacific in the new season.

The 20-year-old Nasama villager from Nadroga who is the son of former Flying Fijians winger Kavekini Nalaga and the younger sibling of Napolioni Nalaga who also donned the national jumper in 7s and 15s told FijiLive his family is his biggest motivation.

“My father and brother did wonders for the country during their prime days. But now hardly anyone remembers them so my aim is to lift the family name again and continue with their legacy. I want people to know that Nalaga name is still pretty much alive in rugby,” he said.

“They call and talk to me daily. They keep me focused and their advice has also helped me stay strong and dedicated in my game.”

Having spent some time in New Zealand and represented Manawatu in the National Provincial Championship, the youngster believes he has what it takes to do well in Super Rugby.

“I played with a lot of players who are in the Hurricanes setup and some are with the Chiefs too so I am very excited to face them when the season starts.”

“I thank the Drua management for picking me. I am super excited to play for this team and perhaps my country in the very near future. I believe this is the perfect platform for me to showcase my talent and progress well.”

Nalaga said he is learning something new every day and thanked his Drua mates for being so welcoming and helpful.

“We are like one big family and the team bonding has been amazing.”

“We had a training camp in Rakiraki lately and that was just great as it allowed us to understand and appreciate things around better,” he added.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players are currently on a break after completing their off-season preparations late last week.

They gather back at the base camp in Nadi after New Year festivities.