Younger generation needs proper mentoring: President

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says it is only appropriate that the younger generation are groomed in i-Taukei protocol, leadership and all the mannerism befitting a servant leader.

He made this comment while speaking during Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day celebrations at Albert Park in Suva today.

“As we reflect on the life of a statesman, it is necessary that we ask ourselves what it is from the label of a statesman that we wish to learn from. Last week, at the opening of the Great Council of Chiefs, I challenged my fellow chiefs that we should be one to better Fiji to remain relevant in these times.”

“Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna remains widely respected and admired as an outstanding leader and a statement of great vision. He was known as a man of two worlds. One as a prominent chief, and another is the first among equals of the Fijian cadre in the British administration.”

“We need to learn from other schools life to help chart our nation’s course, our life of safeguarding the i-Taukei, their land, sea and natural resources, their economy, the education and their culture, a live fostering peacefully living with other races and the life of availing i-Taukei land for the country’s economic development.”

He added that Ratu Sukuna was a scholar qualified in arts and law, who used his legal expertise to safeguard and further develop a framework for the management of native Fijian land for the benefit of all Fijians.

“We revive the memory of a great statesman, the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, who was the embodiment of progressive change, inclusivity and the advancement of Fiji. As we look to the future, we must be guided by this year’s celebration theme ‘Celebrating visionary leadership for Fiji.’ As we understand and embody our own heritage, we foster a sense of belonging for ourselves and we preserve it for future generations.”

“At the same time, culture sharing is essential for cultural diversity, and to allow people to share about their cultures and learn about others. Both contribute to the quality of life and help us relate to each other while contributing to our social capital and economic prosperity.”