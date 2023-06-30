Friday, June 30, 2023
Youth and Sports Ministry gets $19.5m

Fiji’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has received an increased allocation of $19.5 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

This sees an increase from $13.8 million accumulating a total rise of $5.7 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad said the increase is crucial as sports played a key role for Fiji.

“Sports plays a key role in building social cohesion and improving Fiji’s image globally,” Prof Prasad said.

$9.7 million has been allocated for overseas sporting tours including the 2023 Solomon Island Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup, operations of the Fiji National Sports Commission, engagement of sports coaches, hosting international tournaments in Fiji, 70 Sports Outreach Programmes, Sports Scholarships and sports grant for persons with disability are also covered.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
