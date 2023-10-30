Youth jailed over sexual assault

A 20-year-old year man has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after the High Court in Suva convicted him of sexual assault.

The accused, Jarrod Raikanikoda, appeared before Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

The Court heard that in November 2021, the accused went to the victim’s house, heavily intoxicated. He approached the victim outside her house, where he asked her for sex.

The Court heard that the victims said no and walked away; however, he persisted to have sex with her and followed her.

Raikanikoda while conversing with her caressed her thighs and licked her shoulder. The victim got up and walked inside her house, where he tried to enter the house, but when he saw the victim’s brother was awake, he walked away.

Justice Goundar said the aggravating factor is that the accused was intoxicated when he committed the offence and this sentence should be a deterrent for the accused.

The victim was also 18 years old at the time of the offence.