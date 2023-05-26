Youth remanded over aggravated robbery

A 20-year-old man of Jittu Estate charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery has been remanded.

He was involved in an early morning robbery in Shalimar Street earlier this month and was charged with five counts of aggravated robbery by Raiwaqa Police.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said efforts continue with the arrest of the other three suspects.

“With another long weekend approaching, property owners are being advised to secure their homes and properties well,” ACP Driu said.

“We also request members of the public to report any suspicious movement of people in their area as they could be linked to possible robbery and burglary attempts.”