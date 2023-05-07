Sunday, May 7, 2023
Youth welfare is a top priority: President

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the welfare of youths in the country is one of Government’s top priorities and it is focused on ensuring that young Fijians are treated fairly as part of its commitment to an inclusive policy for all Fijians, regardless of ethnicity, social background, and status in the community, culture or religious beliefs.

While delivering his address at the Commonwealth Leaders Event on the margins of the Coronation of King Charles III in London, Ratu Wiliame said the Fiji Government recognizes the potential of its youth and is committed to providing and supporting an environment that supports youth engagement and empowerment, through policies and initiatives such as the International Youth Exchange Programme, National Youth Conference and Youth Parliament initiative.

He said young people are at the heart of the Commonwealth Charter and are disproportionately impacted by interlinked global crises and despite the numerous challenges they face, young people contribute to every aspect of social, economic, political and cultural life.

President Katonivere highlighted the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2022), Leaders declared 2023 as a year dedicated to youth-led action for sustainable and inclusive development.

“At CHOGM 2022, Leaders pledged their continued commitment to mainstreaming youth priorities into national development policies and plans, especially in the post-COVID 19 recovery context, with an emphasis on youth participation and youth employment.”

“Fiji has a predominantly young population. 70% of the population is below the age of 40 years and 32% below the age of 15- 35years.”

After their meeting with the His Majesty the King, leaders from the Commonwealth’s 56 member states then met privately to discuss issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to support the empowerment of young people, as this year has been designated the Commonwealth Year of Youth.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
