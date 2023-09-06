Youths arrested over Vatuwaqa robbery

Two youths were arrested last night for their involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Kaunitoni Street, Vatuwaqa yesterday afternoon.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said the 14-year old victim reported the incident at the Nabua Police Station whereby the Southern Division Task Force Team was deployed.

SSP Vocevoce said one of the suspects was arrested in Raiwai while the second suspect was arrested along Waimanu Road in Suva.

Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.