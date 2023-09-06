Wednesday, September 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Youths arrested over Vatuwaqa robbery

Two youths were arrested last night for their involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Kaunitoni Street, Vatuwaqa yesterday afternoon.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said the 14-year old victim reported the incident at the Nabua Police Station whereby the Southern Division Task Force Team was deployed.

SSP Vocevoce said one of the suspects was arrested in Raiwai while the second suspect was arrested along Waimanu Road in Suva.

Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Muntz reportedly ruled out of World...

Unsettling news coming out of the Flying Fijians camp in France may...
News

$325k payment is unlawful, claims C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudh...
Football

Rewa youngster inspired by Krishna

19-year-old Aporosa Talatala Boseiwaqa Kuruyabaki, who made his deb...
News

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Partn...

Fiji and Australia cooperation and friendship will be elevated to n...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muntz reportedly ruled out of Wo...

Rugby
Unsettling...

$325k payment is unlawful, claim...

News
Former Pri...

Rewa youngster inspired by Krish...

Football
19-year-ol...

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Pa...

News
Fiji and A...

Lodge reports immediately, ACP D...

News
Assistant ...

England win was special for our ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

It takes a strong woman to be a ...

News
A one-day ...

Silktails to host awards night i...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fijiana 15s head to Japan

Rugby
The Fijian...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

More organised parking for Labas...

News
The commis...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Muntz reportedly ruled out of World Cup