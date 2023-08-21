Youths carry torch of progress, change: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says youths of today carry the torch of progress and change.

Saukuru emphasised this during the commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day in Suva recently.

He highlighted that young people play a crucial role in our society, and it is essential to involve them in addressing environmental challenges.

Saukuru said this year’s theme for International Youth Day is ‘Green Skills for Youth – Towards a Sustainable World.

“As we celebrate International Youth Day, let us recognize the instrumental role of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a catalyst for environmental human rights action. Let us emphasize the fundamental right of every individual to live in a healthy environment that supports their physical, mental, and social well-being.”

He also highlighted the importance of empowering the youths with the necessary knowledge, tools, and skills to become change-makers, driving sustainable development and championing environmental conservation.