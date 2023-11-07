Youths to front court over vehicle theft

Two youths will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with their involvement in the theft of a motor vehicle from Waituri, Nausori.

The alleged incident occurred sometime between Friday night to Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old owner of the vehicle discovered his car missing when he woke up on Saturday morning and reported the matter to Police.

On Sunday morning, the Eastern Division task force recovered the stolen vehicle near Korovou in Tailevu.

The two accused persons who also reside in Waituri have since been charged.

The first accused a 19-year-old, has been charged with one count of theft and one count of damaging property while the second accused, a 21-year-old, has been charged with one count of theft.