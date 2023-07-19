Zuriel eyes more game time with Flying Fijians

Zuriel Togiatama has played only one minute in the Flying Fijians jersey and is confident of getting more mileage.

The 24-year-old Fijian Drua hooker came on in the final minute of play during Fiji’s 38-23 loss to Wales back in 2021 and counts himself blessed to back in the mix with an an eye set on the Rugby World Cup.

“Last time I came on I played for one minute, I’m hoping I can extend that abit,” Togiatama said.

The Niue lad with maternal links to Logana-Nawaitabu Village in Bua as well as links to Vanuabalavu said he is happy to see the side gel so well and so fast.

“We are really getting a long, the players are knowing each other and getting that bond.”

With a chance to play Tonga this weekend, the humble front rower was relishing the opportunity.

“It has been bit of a struggle, but if I get to don that white jersey again, I will wear it with pride.”