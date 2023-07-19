Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Zuriel eyes more game time with Flying Fijians

Zuriel Togiatama has played only one minute in the Flying Fijians jersey and is confident of getting more mileage.

The 24-year-old Fijian Drua hooker came on in the final minute of play during Fiji’s 38-23 loss to Wales back in 2021 and counts himself blessed to back in the mix with an an eye set on the Rugby World Cup.

“Last time I came on I played for one minute, I’m hoping I can extend that abit,” Togiatama said.

The Niue lad with maternal links to Logana-Nawaitabu Village in Bua as well as links to Vanuabalavu said he is happy to see the side gel so well and so fast.

“We are really getting a long, the players are knowing each other and getting that bond.”

With a chance to play Tonga this weekend, the humble front rower was relishing the opportunity.

“It has been bit of a struggle, but if I get to don that white jersey again, I will wear it with pride.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
