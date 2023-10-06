Govt presents ireguregu to Toganivalu’s family

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on behalf of Government, has extended Fiji’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Ratu David-George Toganivalu’s family, at his home in Taro, in Bau today.

Rabuka led the government delegation that presented its reguregu to the family.

The delegate included senior members of cabinet, senior government officials from the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, and senior members of the i-Taukei Land Trust Board.

Rabuka described the former Acting Director of Public Prosecution as a man who demonstrated great leadership, unwavering commitment to ethical principles, and professionalism within Fiji’s judiciary.

The Prime Minister said, although Ratu David is no longer with us, his principles, values, and kindness remains etched in all of our hearts.

The former DPP will be buried next to his father, the late Ratu David Toganivalu, at the family’s burial ground in Bau tomorrow.

He is survived by his wife Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu, five children, his mother Adi Davila Toganivalu and his three sisters.