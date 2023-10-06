Friday, October 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganivalu’s family

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on behalf of  Government, has extended Fiji’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Ratu David-George Toganivalu’s family, at his home in Taro, in Bau today.

Rabuka led the government delegation that presented its reguregu to the family.

The delegate included senior members of cabinet, senior government officials from the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, and senior members of the i-Taukei Land Trust Board.

Rabuka described the former Acting Director of Public Prosecution as a man who demonstrated great leadership, unwavering commitment to ethical principles, and professionalism within Fiji’s judiciary.

The Prime Minister said, although Ratu David is no longer with us, his principles, values, and kindness remains etched in all of our hearts.

The former DPP will be buried next to his father, the late Ratu David Toganivalu, at the family’s burial ground in Bau tomorrow.

He is survived by his wife Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu, five children, his mother Adi Davila Toganivalu and his three sisters.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

ODPP staffs pay final respects to T...

The body of the late Ratu David-George Toganivalu was brought for t...
Rugby

FRU receives $100k donation

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board received a major $100,000...
News

Cabinet approves 2024 public holida...

Cabinet has approved and confirmed the public holidays for 2024. ...
Rugby

Rugby development key focus: Saukur...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru met with Fiji 7s coach B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

ODPP staffs pay final respects t...

News
The body o...

FRU receives $100k donation

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Cabinet approves 2024 public hol...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rugby development key focus: Sau...

Rugby
Minister f...

Rock to direct Martin Luther Kin...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Nabolakasi to feature against Ki...

Rugby
Fijian fla...

Popular News

Kanace follows in Masirewa’...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

PAW Patrol sequel makes $23m deb...

Entertainment
Paramount’...

Valelevu pair found in possessio...

News
A raid con...

2022 IDC finalists to clash on o...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Commission to host first-ever ca...

News
The Higher...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

ODPP staffs pay final respects to Toganivalu