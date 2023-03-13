Monday, March 13, 2023
Rugby

Rugby

Fiji to participate in Commonwealth Youth Gam...

Fiji 7s boys and girls teams are scheduled to participate in the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealt...
Rugby

Radradra scores in Bears win over Quins

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored a try for the Bristol Bears as they secured a 5...
Rugby

Drua to focus on scrum, discipline

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will focus on scrum and team discipline ahead of their clas...
Rugby

Fiji to host Melanesian Cup after two years

The Melanesian Cup between the FNRL State of Origins winners Western Maroon and PNG Hela W...
Rugby

Drua debutants impress Byrne

Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the performance of winger Eroni Sau and fly...
NRL

Saifiti sent off as Knights beat Tigers

Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti was sent off in the Newcastle Knights narrow 14-12 win over t...
spot_img
NRL

Ravalawa scores in Dragons’ first win

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons first win...
Rugby

We had enough All Blacks to do the job: Rober...

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says they had enough All Blacks in the team to get th...
Rugby

Fijian Drua moves up to fifth spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has climbed to fifth place on the Super Rugby Pacific stand...
Rugby

Kikau puts on strong show in Storm upset

Canterbury Bulldogs new signee Viliame Kikau put on a standout performance leading his sid...
Rugby

Sotutu dots in Blues win over Rayasi’s Canes

Hoskins Sotutu who shares links to Fiji scored a try in Blues 25-19 victory over Salesi Ra...
Rugby

We can’t blame the weather: Reece

Fiji-born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece says they cannot blame the weather for their 25-24 S...
