Increase in PM, President’s Office budget

There is a huge increase in the budget allocation for the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in the National Budget address in Parliament on Friday said the Office of the President has been allocated $4.7 million.

This is an increase of $1.9 million compared to the 2022-2023 National budget allocation which was $2.8 million.

The Office of the Prime Minister is provided with a budget of $50.8 million which is a big increase of $33.9 million compared to the 2022-2023 National budget allocation which was $16.9 million.

Professor Prasad said the funding will also cater for the Climate Change Division, Department of Environment, Department of Information, National Archives of Fiji and Public Enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General received an allocation of $7.2 million which is a decrease of -$3 million when compared to the 2022-2023 National budget allocation which was $10.2 million.

Prof Prasad said the Coalition Government has re-established the Fiji Law Reform Commission which has not been fully functional since 2006 and currently operates as part of the Legal Drafting Department in the Solicitor-General’s Office.

The Commission was initially established by legislation in 1979 under the Fiji Law Reform Commission Act.

The Commission will undertake a systematic review, reforms and development of laws to make them simple, modern and relevant. A sum of $400,000 has been allocated.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
