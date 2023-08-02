Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Particulars of offence in Qiliho trial amended

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has amended the particulars of offence for the suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Ratu David Toganivalu informed the court about this amendment this morning.

Qiliho is charged with one count of Abuse of Office, contrary to section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The amended charge reads that on the 15th day of July 2020 at Suva in the Central Division being employed in the civil service as the Commissioner of Police of the Republic of Fiji, directed the Director of Criminal Investigations Department Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint involving CID/HQ PEP 12/07/2019, in abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific.

The amended charge was read to him, however he maintained a not-guilty plea.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for hearing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
