Tudravu takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Former Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu told the Suva Magistrates Court today that he was instructed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to stay away from the investigations at the University of the South Pacific.

Tudravu took the stand as the third state witness in Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho’s trial.

He said that prior to his meeting with the Security Council, a Minute was received from the then line Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu from the Prime Minister on what was the outcome of the investigations.

He told the Court that he had asked for a briefing from ACP Biu Matavou who said that Police investigations were still continuing.

Tudravu said he then asked the former Prime Minister who was also Chair of the Security Council Meeting on what was the Government’s stand on the matter.

He said according to media reports, there was a stand-off between the Government and the University of the South Pacific and knowing USP from past circumstances, small things that happen and if not dealt with would erupt to a bigger issue.

Tudravu said the Prime Minister said that ‘Tuks’ had informed him that investigations were ongoing and that he was to stay away.

He said ‘Tuks’ was Qiliho.

Tudravu said that he then called ACP Matavou after the meeting, to stop the investigation as conveyed to him by Bainimarama.

Cross-Examination

Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma asked the state witness where he was privy to the investigations into USP, Tudravu said this complaint was handled by Police and that he did not interfere with the investigation.

Tudravu said it was public knowledge that the Union had lodged a complaint, however he was not aware about the specifics of the complaint.

Sharma then questioned on whether the former Prime Minister guided him on what to do with the investigations into USP, Tudravu said the Government’s position was clear – This issue of USP has been in the public and that it was a Government stand-off.

Tudravu said he wanted a fair idea from the Government and the Chair of the Security Council on his view of the investigation.

He said this was a security issue- the students, the union and all that was happening at USP at that time was a security issue.

He said a decision was already made by Bainimarama and Qiliho.

Tudravu again mentioned that the former Prime Minister told him to ‘stay away from the investigation’.

He said he was just the Deputy Commissioner and the Acting Commissioner of Police and he could not overrule what was decided.

Sharma went on to ask Tudravu if he understood his position as an Independent Constitutional Office Holder to which Tudravu responded by saying that leadership was not easy at that time.

He said at the time they had stand with the Government on some matters.

Tudravu added that if someone disobeyed then they were forced to resign and this is what happenedto him as he was told to resign as well.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu is representing the State.

The trial continues.