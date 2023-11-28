10-man Fiji bow out in Games semifinal

Fiji men’s football team’s Gold medal hopes in the Pacific Games was shattered in Honiara today as the Rob Sherman coached side was beaten 2-0 by host nation, the Solomon Islands at Lawson Tama Stadium.

Indiscipline was again a downfall for the Fijians as they lost defender Filipe Baravilala to a red card early in the second half following his second booking in the tensed affair.

Playing without Roy Krishna who has flown back to India and Tevita Waranaivalu who had to miss the match after copping a red card against Tahiti, Fiji fielded Thomas Dunn and Dave Radrigai as their replacements.

Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa and former Nadi rep William Komasi started for the hosts.

It was Raphael Le’ai, who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute through a penalty after David Supa was fouled by the Fijian defenders in the box.

Le’ai stood in front of a huge home crowd and shot the ball which went under the arms of Fijian captain and goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva.

While the home side led by 1-0 at the break, Fiji showed their hunger early in the second stanza looking for an equaliser through Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu but goalkeeper Philip Mango made a daring save to deny him.

In the 56th minute, Fiji was reduced to 10 players when Baravilala copped his second yellow card for fouling John Orobulu.

Mango displayed the Man of the Match performance throughout the match as he denied Nalaubu and Gabirieli Matanisiga on several occasions including four corner kicks in a space of five minutes and a free kick.

Auckland-based Brendan McMullen and Ba striker Etonia Dogalau were introduced in place of Dunn and Radrigai to keep the front line tact.

In the remaining 10 minutes, it was skipper Micah Lea’alafa who doubled the lead for Solomon Islands after he controlled a wide cross from Javin Alick and riffled the ball past Mateisuva who was forced to come out of his box with the last line of defence well and truly beaten.

Dogalau missed two sitters late in the match while the Solomon Islands kept the pressure till the final whistle.

The Solomon Islands will face New Caledonia in the gold medal final on Saturday while Fiji will meet Vanuatu in the bronze playoff.