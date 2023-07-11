Tuesday, July 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

245 HIV cases and 46 deaths last year

Fiji recorded 245 cases of HIV in 2022 compared to 151 cases in 2021 which is almost an increase of 100 per cent.

While revealing this statistic, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said what is more alarming is the fact that 14 of these cases affect children who are under the tender age of four.

Dr Lalabalavu said it seems like we have shifted our focus away from this deadly disease – HIV.

He said according to the United Nations AIDS Global Report, Fiji is rated 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region with the fastest growing HIV infection and recording 46 HIV related deaths last year – which is also the highest in the region and for Fiji.

Dr Lalabalavu added that the Ministry will not rest on its laurels in its fight against HIV, and is grateful that the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Programme has been allocated $200,000 in the 2023-2024 Budget which is an increase of $110,000.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

No competition, everyone is working...

Saracens prop Eroni Mawi says there is no competition for places in...
2023-24 National Budget

Lal apologises, PM unscathed by com...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is unscathed and is not offe...
NRL

In-form Lutu will be a player to wa...

New South Wales utility Losana Lutu will be a player to watch in Th...
News

Budget helps to tackle NCD crisis: ...

Minister of Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu say...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

No competition, everyone is work...

Rugby
Saracens p...

Lal apologises, PM unscathed by ...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

In-form Lutu will be a player to...

NRL
New South ...

Budget helps to tackle NCD crisi...

News
Minister o...

Regional competition begins in L...

Sports
Over 80 at...

Fiji to face Argentina in 9th pl...

Rugby
The Fiji U...

Popular News

Umaga appointed Moana Pasifika c...

Rugby
Former All...

Narawa scores on debut for All B...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Players did their part well, say...

Football
Suva coach...

Young Kulas march into final

Football
The Digice...

Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fou...

Football
Nadi has m...

Vodafone Fiji outlines growth st...

Business
As Vodafon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

No competition, everyone is working hard: Mawi