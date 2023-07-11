245 HIV cases and 46 deaths last year

Fiji recorded 245 cases of HIV in 2022 compared to 151 cases in 2021 which is almost an increase of 100 per cent.

While revealing this statistic, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said what is more alarming is the fact that 14 of these cases affect children who are under the tender age of four.

Dr Lalabalavu said it seems like we have shifted our focus away from this deadly disease – HIV.

He said according to the United Nations AIDS Global Report, Fiji is rated 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region with the fastest growing HIV infection and recording 46 HIV related deaths last year – which is also the highest in the region and for Fiji.

Dr Lalabalavu added that the Ministry will not rest on its laurels in its fight against HIV, and is grateful that the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Programme has been allocated $200,000 in the 2023-2024 Budget which is an increase of $110,000.