Back to back CVC win for Khan

Coach Babs Khan won his second straight Champion vs Champion title after guiding Lautoka to its third title victory at Churchill Park today.

Khan won the CVC last season with Suva after guiding them to 2-1 and a 0-0 draw against Rewa.

This year, under his mentorship, the Blues beat Ba 2-1 in the first leg and settled for a 2-2 draw in the decider today.

An elated Khan gave all credit to his players and officials for trusting him.

“I want to thank the team management and the players for being so welcoming and having faith in me.”

“It was a team effort.”

“Everyone gave their best. Ba played very well and gave us a good game today but our players stuck to the game plan and ensured we did not concede a loss.”

Khan next mission is to guide the Blues in the two legged OFC Champions League qualifiers against Rewa next week.