Sunday, February 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Coach Babs Khan won his second straight Champion vs Champion title after guiding Lautoka to its third title victory at Churchill Park today.

Khan won the CVC last season with Suva after guiding them to 2-1 and a 0-0 draw against Rewa.

This year, under his mentorship, the Blues beat Ba 2-1 in the first leg and settled for a 2-2 draw in the decider today.

Babs Khan1 1

An elated Khan gave all credit to his players and officials for trusting him.

“I want to thank the team management and the players for being so welcoming and having faith in me.”

“It was a team effort.”

Babs Khan

“Everyone gave their best. Ba played very well and gave us a good game today but our players stuck to the game plan and ensured we did not concede a loss.”

Khan next mission is to guide the Blues in the two legged OFC Champions League qualifiers against Rewa next week.

Babs Khan3

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Lautoka claimed its third Champion vs Champion title at Churchill P...
News

1705 green plants uprooted in North...

A total of 1705 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted...
Football

Narayan is new Referees Director

FIFA badge holder, Avinesh Narayan has been appointed the new Refer...
News

Govt is committed to gender equalit...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Football
Lautoka cl...

1705 green plants uprooted in No...

News
A total of...

Narayan is new Referees Director...

Football
FIFA badge...

Govt is committed to gender equa...

News
Deputy Pri...

Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decid...

Football
Ba has opt...

Lautoka opts for more experience...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Popular News

Voss case adjourned for agreed f...

News
The matter...

Heavy rain alert upgraded to war...

News
The Heavy ...

New classrooms, facilities for N...

News
Around 1,2...

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

Reconsider bail for 13 meth accu...

News
The Office...

Krishna scoops ISL standout play...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Lautoka wins third CVC title