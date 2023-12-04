Monday, December 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama, Qiliho to appear before Acting CJ

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will appear before Acting Chief-Justice Salesi Temo in the appeal against their acquittal case this morning.

Last month the matter was called before High Court Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu where he ruled that the appeal case be transferred to Acting Chief Justice’s Court.

Defence Counsel Darvenesh Sharma had informed the Court on the last occasion that the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku was the initial counsel for the suspended Commissioner of Police.

He said this was a technical and constitutional issue.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho are being represented by Sharma and Gul Fatima, while DPP senior lawyer Meli Vosawale is representing the ODPP.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho were charged and acquitted by the lower court on the charges laid by the ODPP.

The matter will be called at 10am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Every climatic event affects human ...

Every climatic event significantly affects human health through its...
News

Fiji, UAE announce visa exemption r...

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enhanced their bilater...
News

Fiji’s commitment to Paris Ag...

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu in a compelling statement deli...
Rugby

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Cape ...

The Fiji men's national 7s team is drawn with Dubai 7s finalist, Ar...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Every climatic event affects hum...

News
Every clim...

Fiji, UAE announce visa exemptio...

News
Fiji and t...

Fiji’s commitment to Paris...

News
Leader of ...

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Ca...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Fiji finishes fourth as South Af...

Rugby
Fiji men's...

Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

FijiFirst govt was right about A...

News
FijiFirst ...

Officer charged for obtaining a ...

News
A Fisherie...

More rain expected, says Weather...

News
The Fiji M...

Women in tech industry recognise...

Business
Outsource ...

Ahluwalia reappointed as USP Vic...

News
Professor ...

Reappointment is politically mot...

News
The Univer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Cape Town 7s Pool Draws