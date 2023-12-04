Bainimarama, Qiliho to appear before Acting CJ

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will appear before Acting Chief-Justice Salesi Temo in the appeal against their acquittal case this morning.

Last month the matter was called before High Court Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu where he ruled that the appeal case be transferred to Acting Chief Justice’s Court.

Defence Counsel Darvenesh Sharma had informed the Court on the last occasion that the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku was the initial counsel for the suspended Commissioner of Police.

He said this was a technical and constitutional issue.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho are being represented by Sharma and Gul Fatima, while DPP senior lawyer Meli Vosawale is representing the ODPP.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho were charged and acquitted by the lower court on the charges laid by the ODPP.

The matter will be called at 10am.